Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 SS 750 ignition options #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2017 Location Waterloo Posts 1 1994 SS 750 ignition options Hey guys. I just got my first PWC last week. It was a spur of the moment impulse buy so I did almost zero performance research on this ski before the purchase. Is it possible to change the ignition curve on this jet ski? What programmable ignition boxes are available for it? Thanks in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules