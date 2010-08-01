Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: ISO this style 550 pipe. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jan 2012 Location CALI Age 36 Posts 398 ISO this style 550 pipe. I dont know the brand or model name so here is a picture. Any info would be great. If you have one for sell pm me or call or text. 42AD9FC3-55AD-4E6E-B605-EF7F431E6C67.jpeg DASA,Impros,jettrim,blackjackcarbs,solaspumps, DASA,Impros,jettrim,blackjackcarbs,solaspumps, #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,617 Re: ISO this style 550 pipe. Looks like a dry pipe for a 550, never saw one before, almost looks home/custom made utilizing the stock jetpower manifold. Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 04:43 PM .

#3 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2012 Location Central Jersey Posts 181 Re: ISO this style 550 pipe. Wouldn't this work similiar to a half pipe?



Sent from my Pixel 2 using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules