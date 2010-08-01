|
ISO this style 550 pipe.
I dont know the brand or model name so here is a picture. Any info would be great. If you have one for sell pm me or call or text. 42AD9FC3-55AD-4E6E-B605-EF7F431E6C67.jpeg
Re: ISO this style 550 pipe.
Looks like a dry pipe for a 550, never saw one before, almost looks home/custom made utilizing the stock jetpower manifold.
Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 04:43 PM.
Re: ISO this style 550 pipe.
Wouldn't this work similiar to a half pipe?
