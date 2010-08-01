pxctoday

  Today, 04:39 PM
    bjsperformance
    ISO this style 550 pipe.

    I dont know the brand or model name so here is a picture. Any info would be great. If you have one for sell pm me or call or text.
    DASA,Impros,jettrim,blackjackcarbs,solaspumps,
  Today, 04:42 PM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: ISO this style 550 pipe.

    Looks like a dry pipe for a 550, never saw one before, almost looks home/custom made utilizing the stock jetpower manifold.
  Today, 05:00 PM
    RowdyRowdyKraig
    Re: ISO this style 550 pipe.

    Wouldn't this work similiar to a half pipe?

