Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: faulty gauge on 2006 900stx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2017 Location INDIANA Age 58 Posts 1 faulty gauge on 2006 900stx i bought a 2006 900 stx with a non working meter assembly. apparently the geniuses at kawasaki decided the way to go is require a different meter assembly for every jet ski made. mine requires a 25031-3747.

this looks just like several other ones but i have to assume since there are different model numbers the assembly will be model specific. this is the first kawasaki jet ski i have owned so i am learning on the fly.

I do not know Kawasaki as well but I just had the same issue on my 2007 sea doo. Burnt the gauge and had to get a new one. What I found is that different part numbers r just usually different colors but same fit. That bad things is that I could not find one for under 500. New they are 700. This was for a sea doo but may apply to you





