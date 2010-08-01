pxctoday

  Today, 01:36 PM
    willjack8919
    willjack8919 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    INDIANA
    Age
    58
    Posts
    1

    faulty gauge on 2006 900stx

    i bought a 2006 900 stx with a non working meter assembly. apparently the geniuses at kawasaki decided the way to go is require a different meter assembly for every jet ski made. mine requires a 25031-3747.
    this looks just like several other ones but i have to assume since there are different model numbers the assembly will be model specific. this is the first kawasaki jet ski i have owned so i am learning on the fly.
    has anyone been able to use/adapt a different model or do i need to keep looking till i find a exact match. the only one i can find so far is new at 1000.00.
  Today, 01:45 PM
    mgusciora
    mgusciora is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Pennsylvania USA
    Posts
    9

    Re: faulty gauge on 2006 900stx

    I do not know Kawasaki as well but I just had the same issue on my 2007 sea doo. Burnt the gauge and had to get a new one. What I found is that different part numbers r just usually different colors but same fit. That bad things is that I could not find one for under 500. New they are 700. This was for a sea doo but may apply to you


