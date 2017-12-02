Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 Race ski partout OceanPro cylinder, Butch pipe & Hood, Dual Keihin BadBones head #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2006 Location Virginia Age 59 Posts 622 650 Race ski partout OceanPro cylinder, Butch pipe & Hood, Dual Keihin BadBones head Old school go fast 650SX stuff. Here is a list of the parts that are available other than what you see in the pictures. Ocean Pro 650 cylinder, Bad Bones head, Team Butch Rideplate, Team Butch pipe (uncut), WestCoast exhaust manifold, Aftermarket pole spring (unknown brand), Dual Red Keihin set up on DG manifold (think they are 38s, not 42s), OP flame arrestors, These are the only pics I have right now, and the motor is 100 miles away so probably no pics of OP Cylinder, head, rideplate, pipe, etc for a week or so. Here are the parts that I have with me this week. Will add more pics and information as soon as I have the motor and other parts back here. Pump and electrics are toast.



20171202_110954_-_Copy[1].jpg 20171202_140526[1].jpg20171202_110736[1].jpg20171202_112047[1].jpg20171202_140540[1].jpg20171202_141151[1].jpg20171202_111004[1].jpg20171202_110851[1].jpg



Note the prices below that include shipping are continental U.S only and do NOT include PP fees

Team Butch hi-flow hood - $100 plus shipping



Oem Cover in good shape- could use a little clean up but no tears or rips anywhere- $80 shipped



Red anodized quick turn plate - $35 shipped



Blue anodized bars- nice shape other than where the po took his drill bit out for a walk trying (unsucessfully) to drill a hole for the stud on the S/S switch. Marks are covered by switch though - $35 shipped



All the above I have with me this week, nothing else. Here are a couple more things that will be available in a week or so.



Stock hood - $45 plus shipping



Stock pole no cracks - $35 plus shipping



Tray side pads - right side is in good shape with some very small splits, left side is average at best. - $25 plus shipping



