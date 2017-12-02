Old school go fast 650SX stuff. Here is a list of the parts that are available other than what you see in the pictures. Ocean Pro 650 cylinder, Bad Bones head, Team Butch Rideplate, Team Butch pipe (uncut), WestCoast exhaust manifold, Aftermarket pole spring (unknown brand), Dual Red Keihin set up on DG manifold (think they are 38s, not 42s), OP flame arrestors, These are the only pics I have right now, and the motor is 100 miles away so probably no pics of OP Cylinder, head, rideplate, pipe, etc for a week or so. Here are the parts that I have with me this week. Will add more pics and information as soon as I have the motor and other parts back here. Pump and electrics are toast.
Note the prices below that include shipping are continental U.S only and do NOT include PP fees
Team Butch hi-flow hood - $100 plus shipping
Oem Cover in good shape- could use a little clean up but no tears or rips anywhere- $80 shipped
Red anodized quick turn plate - $35 shipped
Blue anodized bars- nice shape other than where the po took his drill bit out for a walk trying (unsucessfully) to drill a hole for the stud on the S/S switch. Marks are covered by switch though - $35 shipped
All the above I have with me this week, nothing else. Here are a couple more things that will be available in a week or so.
Stock hood - $45 plus shipping
Stock pole no cracks - $35 plus shipping
Tray side pads - right side is in good shape with some very small splits, left side is average at best. - $25 plus shipping
There are some other oddball miscellaneous odds and ends that are available off the hull still. Send me a pm if interested, Thanks!