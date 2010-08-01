pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Superjet Lag

  1. Today, 08:37 AM #1
    dorny119
    dorny119 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Connecticut
    Age
    23
    Posts
    25

    Superjet Lag

    Hi guys, I'm having some issues with jet lag. I have a 2001 superjet, all stock, accept for the full scoop grate and hooker 9/15. When I punch the throttle at low speeds, the RPM's sound like they ramp up immediately, but the ski doesn't accelerate immediately. The ski is giving me about .5 - 1 full second of slow acceleration before it really pulls hard. This is making my ski feel sluggish.


    I understand that a stock superjet is no flat water backflip ski that should rip my arms off, but I would expect the acceleration to be proportional to the rpm curve. I have looked at the pump and see no gap between the wear ring and OD of the impeller. Any body else experience this? Thanks!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:42 AM #2
    Egkid
    Egkid is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Age
    29
    Posts
    6

    Superjet Lag

    What youre explaining sounds like a wear ring or impeller problem. Although its kind of rare if it still has the factory stainless steel wear ring. Can you get a video of it doing this so we can hear how the rpms are climbing? Also Im sure you checked already but make sure theres nothing stuck in the pump tunnel, I had a water stuck in there one time that caused a similar issue that I couldnt see just by looking under the ski.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Last edited by Egkid; Today at 08:50 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 