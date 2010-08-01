Thread: Superjet Lag

|
|
-
Superjet Lag
Hi guys, I'm having some issues with jet lag. I have a 2001 superjet, all stock, accept for the full scoop grate and hooker 9/15. When I punch the throttle at low speeds, the RPM's sound like they ramp up immediately, but the ski doesn't accelerate immediately. The ski is giving me about .5 - 1 full second of slow acceleration before it really pulls hard. This is making my ski feel sluggish.
I understand that a stock superjet is no flat water backflip ski that should rip my arms off, but I would expect the acceleration to be proportional to the rpm curve. I have looked at the pump and see no gap between the wear ring and OD of the impeller. Any body else experience this? Thanks!
-
What youre explaining sounds like a wear ring or impeller problem. Although its kind of rare if it still has the factory stainless steel wear ring. Can you get a video of it doing this so we can hear how the rpms are climbing? Also Im sure you checked already but make sure theres nothing stuck in the pump tunnel, I had a water stuck in there one time that caused a similar issue that I couldnt see just by looking under the ski.
