Mikuni 38 I series vs. 38 round bodies. I have set of 38 I off a Tigershark 770.

I'm thinking about getting a Westcoast dual 38 round body intake for a Kaw 650.



The tigershark carbs are better carbs, however, you'll need to make an adapter to make them work. The Tiger shark carbs mount differently than the BN carbs.

