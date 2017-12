Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wet pipe in x2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Vacaville, Ca Age 21 Posts 12 Wet pipe in x2 So I've melted my tank and the fitment was awesome until I noticed there was a hole in my tank. I guess I got too happy when using the torch. Does anyone know if there are other tank options similar to the stock capacity. Maybe repairing the tank? Any feedback would be much appreciated. Here's a few pics of my 750 build Attached Images image.jpeg (728.3 KB, 1 views)

image.jpeg (728.3 KB, 1 views) image.jpeg (232.0 KB, 1 views)

image.jpeg (232.0 KB, 1 views) image.jpeg (249.8 KB, 1 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules