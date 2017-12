Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 62t crank alignment pins #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2012 Location panama city beach Posts 631 62t crank alignment pins Anyone have experience pulling these pins out. The two rear alignment pins have been pushed in flush. Would like to send to someone to get worked if possible



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-J120A using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules