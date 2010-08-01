pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 10:53 PM #1
    PWCguy123
    PWCguy123 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Olalla, WA
    Posts
    254

    Js 550 crank oring question

    Got the case split and replacing crank seals. Top end is still sealed up and I would like to avoid breaking it down if not nessasry.

    inner crank bearings have o-rings on them. They are a little bunged up and one has a chip/split in it. How important are these?

    Can the crank and pistons be lifted out the bottom end or do i need to split the top end?

    Will post pics later tonight. Old seals literally fell apart when i split the case. Crankseal journals are pretty. Asty too, and about a cup of black oil came out the flywheel cover.
    JS 550 85'
    JS 550 87'
    SX 300 91'
    X2 89'
    SL 650 Triple 92'
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:22 PM #2
    PWCguy123
    PWCguy123 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Olalla, WA
    Posts
    254

    Re: Js 550 crank oring question

    Oh and the middle bearing with the double o-rings can be moved around, is this one supposed to be tight to the crank?





















    JS 550 85'
    JS 550 87'
    SX 300 91'
    X2 89'
    SL 650 Triple 92'
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 