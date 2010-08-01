Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js 550 crank oring question #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Olalla, WA Posts 254 Js 550 crank oring question Got the case split and replacing crank seals. Top end is still sealed up and I would like to avoid breaking it down if not nessasry.



inner crank bearings have o-rings on them. They are a little bunged up and one has a chip/split in it. How important are these?



Can the crank and pistons be lifted out the bottom end or do i need to split the top end?



Will post pics later tonight. Old seals literally fell apart when i split the case. Crankseal journals are pretty. Asty too, and about a cup of black oil came out the flywheel cover. JS 550 85'

SL 650 Triple 92' #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Olalla, WA Posts 254 Re: Js 550 crank oring question Oh and the middle bearing with the double o-rings can be moved around, is this one supposed to be tight to the crank?











































