Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Tell me of blasters #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Posts 89 Tell me of blasters A mate has sold his two supejets for a sxr but kept the tandem trailer. We are already using the trailer for my 650sx. So figured why not pick up a cheap ski for novices to ride - especially those who aren't comfortable on the stand ups.



This is my thinking:

Originally we thought the wb1 was the way to go, small and light so should fit on the tandem stand-up trailer. And agile with a great ability to carve hard and lean in (that is what attracts us, we are both motorcyclists)



However I've been reading alot and the instability and especially the difficulty boarding. Not ideal for a novice rider to just jump on and have fun. So looking at the WB2 to still keep the carving and jump characteristics for us. While friendly for beginners. (Plus its cheaper) Problem is I can't find any comparison to actual hull sizes between them. Would love to see a picture of them side to side or even the WB2 on a trailer next to a stand up. As it has to fit on a tandem stand up trailer.



Any advice or thoughts is much appreciated.



Here is the trailer with two stand-ups for sizing cues: Last edited by spenaroo; Yesterday at 11:00 PM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Posts 89 Re: Tell me of blasters Hmm from what I can see the waveblaster 2 is 25cm wider then a superjet. We might have 5cm between those skis. Unless its got a higher bond line and a v shaped hull I think it won't clear between the wheel arches and the other ski.



Any suggestions or help? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) secure4us Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules