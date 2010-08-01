pxctoday

    scottie3355
    Kawasaki 550 Engine Mariner Manifold Coffman Pipe SBN Carb Set up 650 Core Engine

    Selling some of my 550 parts,

    -550 Engine- Comes with what you see, cylinders head crank stator flywheel & starter- Compression 105 each cylinder
    $200 Plus Shipping
    -550 Coffman Exhaust system- Body and head pipe
    $150 Plus Shipping
    -550/440 Mariner Exhaust Manifold-
    $75 Plus Shipping
    -550 SBN Carb Set Up- Ocean Pro 45 Degree Manifold, 44mm SBN Carb- Ran on 550 Piston port with coffman exhaust- Ocean Pro Short air filter
    $150 Plus Shipping
    -Kawasaki 650 Core Engine- Comes with what you see- Compression unknown- Turns over smoothly- Been sitting on shelf for a couple years
    $250 Plus Shipping.

    Everything is OBO
    Private Message if interested in anything.
    Thanks,
    ScottDSC09212.JPGDSC09207.JPGDSC09213.JPGDSC09219.JPG
    scottie3355
    Re: Kawasaki 550 Engine Mariner Manifold Coffman Pipe SBN Carb Set up 650 Core Engine

    More Pictures.DSC09228.JPGDSC09230.JPGDSC09233.JPGDSC09227.JPGDSC09237.JPGDSC09235.JPG
