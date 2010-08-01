Kawasaki 550 Engine Mariner Manifold Coffman Pipe SBN Carb Set up 650 Core Engine
Selling some of my 550 parts,
-550 Engine- Comes with what you see, cylinders head crank stator flywheel & starter- Compression 105 each cylinder
$200 Plus Shipping
-550 Coffman Exhaust system- Body and head pipe
$150 Plus Shipping
-550/440 Mariner Exhaust Manifold-
$75 Plus Shipping
-550 SBN Carb Set Up- Ocean Pro 45 Degree Manifold, 44mm SBN Carb- Ran on 550 Piston port with coffman exhaust- Ocean Pro Short air filter
$150 Plus Shipping
-Kawasaki 650 Core Engine- Comes with what you see- Compression unknown- Turns over smoothly- Been sitting on shelf for a couple years
$250 Plus Shipping.