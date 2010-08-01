|
Lots of 440/550 Aftermarket stuff
Selling everything I have for 440/550 skis. Will be posting more stuff periodically.
Ocean Pro Reduction Nozzles (one 440 and one 550) both for $400
Total Loss Set up - Jetinetics flywheel, pick up plate and dynacoil $250
Westcoast Red-E Made BN38 carbs with velocity stacks $240
Mikuni SBN38 carbs with OP filters $275
Mikuni SBN44 with BCW Racing intake manifold for piston port 440/550's $220
Ocean Pro Bedplate $200
Mariner Factory Half Pipe (not sure if reed version or gen 2 piston port) $300
Jetlyne Aluminum works 550 cylinder (currently at 75.5mm bore) $250
Westcoast RC520 Reed Cylinder (needs sleeves) $350
Coffman 550 Full Pipe $175
Westcoast PRO? full pipe $150
Westcoast Dual 38mm piston port intake manifold $100
Westcoast Scoop Intake Grate $50
Ocean Pro Rideplate brand new $75
K&N twin carb air filter with dual 38mm adapters $60
PJS 440 16 degree impeller $75
Westcoast Velocity Stacks Dual 38mm Mikunis $75
Ocean Pro Right Side Exhaust Conversion Kit $100
Mariner? 440 style exhaust manifold to run a full pipe $75IMG_2071.JPGIMG_2025.JPGIMG_2063.JPGIMG_2037.JPGIMG_2027.JPGIMG_1967.JPGIMG_1816.JPGIMG_1592.JPGIMG_1559.JPGIMG_2004.JPG
