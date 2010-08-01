Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Lots of 440/550 Aftermarket stuff #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location San Clemente Age 27 Posts 107 Lots of 440/550 Aftermarket stuff Selling everything I have for 440/550 skis. Will be posting more stuff periodically.

Ocean Pro Reduction Nozzles (one 440 and one 550) both for $400

Total Loss Set up - Jetinetics flywheel, pick up plate and dynacoil $250

Westcoast Red-E Made BN38 carbs with velocity stacks $240

Mikuni SBN38 carbs with OP filters $275

Mikuni SBN44 with BCW Racing intake manifold for piston port 440/550's $220

Ocean Pro Bedplate $200

Mariner Factory Half Pipe (not sure if reed version or gen 2 piston port) $300

Jetlyne Aluminum works 550 cylinder (currently at 75.5mm bore) $250

Westcoast RC520 Reed Cylinder (needs sleeves) $350

Coffman 550 Full Pipe $175

Westcoast PRO? full pipe $150

Westcoast Dual 38mm piston port intake manifold $100

Westcoast Scoop Intake Grate $50

Ocean Pro Rideplate brand new $75

K&N twin carb air filter with dual 38mm adapters $60

PJS 440 16 degree impeller $75

Westcoast Velocity Stacks Dual 38mm Mikunis $75

Ocean Pro Right Side Exhaust Conversion Kit $100

Mariner? 440 style exhaust manifold to run a full pipe $75IMG_2071.JPGIMG_2025.JPGIMG_2063.JPGIMG_2037.JPGIMG_2027.JPGIMG_1967.JPGIMG_1816.JPGIMG_1592.JPGIMG_1559.JPGIMG_2004.JPG

