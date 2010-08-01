Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: AC Aluminum RN pole for SXR #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2003 Location Detroit Age 30 Posts 3,247 AC Aluminum RN pole for SXR I bought this AC aluminum RN pole years ago for my SXR, never used it. It was setup for and used on an SXR from whoever I bought it from. The bushings are made for the pole to fit an SXR stock pole bracket as well. The holes cut in the pole are from the previous owner to allow for the use of the stock Kawasaki steering cable bracket. There are some cracks that could be fixed, easy repair for a welder. Throw him a case of beer. Pole was painted Kawi green, paint is scratched from being in storage. Not pretty but functional and needs a new home. Cleaning out the garage.



$450 OBO will include the stock RN chinpad





PM with offers.





1298C732-5FC9-4769-AF07-34A713D091C9.jpeg2C8ABCA6-89D2-4886-9448-1F3CF8C5EFEB.jpeg8B72B303-C5BF-42B9-8A4B-FF3EF06EBE8F.jpegBDD53307-7198-46C5-9A46-D065A3A452E2.jpegED6DA492-0CC7-4DE0-954A-B8D4D32DDB5E.jpegA0407812-2E37-41FE-966F-B23F1C8768F3.jpegA3A5F894-397E-4783-8954-08E801B63B27.jpeg Last edited by IceRocket1286; Today at 01:53 PM .



