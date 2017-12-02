i bought my first stand up jet ski i mostly ride seadoos and sit down pwc i have a 2002 xp951 so i dont know much about kawasaki jet s skis
i posted some pictures wanted to see what you guys think i should change or modify to make it faster and agile the guy who sold it to me said it sat for 2 years the carb is mikuni sb44 i took it apart and its rusted on t he outside and all dried up on the inside i was told to get sbn 44 .the guy switched to premix so there is no oil res.171202_223327.jpg i dont understand whats the black cap on top of the pto cover for 20171202_222148.jpg