1100 carbed motoer into a DI hull?

Have a nice 1100 non-cv carbed motor and thinking of picking up a later model STX hull with a blown DI motor. Will the mounts and driveshaft line up? I have complete electrical so no issue there...

Too much work?

Too much work?

Re: 1100 carbed motoer into a DI hull?

Should bolt right up.

Re: 1100 carbed motoer into a DI hull?

cool...thanks

