Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gtx 155 hp mpem ecu #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2004 Location Phoenix, AZ Age 47 Posts 798 Gtx 155 hp mpem ecu These came out of a wrecked 2002 GTX 155 4-tec



The MPEM (278001724) should work on just about any 2002-2005 GTX RXP RXT but you will need to verify



The ECU (664133 / 664961) I think is more specific and will only work on a 2002 GTX and maybe a 2003?



$250 shipped for the MPEM



$400 Shipped for the ECU w/key



IMG_1659[1].JPG

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...17#post4380117



1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress

