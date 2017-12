Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: what kind of carburetor is this 89 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location toronto Posts 3 what kind of carburetor is this 89 650sx 20171130_194518.jpg

i bought a 1989 650sx and it came with this carb unscrewed the manual shows a different type of carb

this one is in bad shape



what kind of carb do you guys suggest i install i herd minuki one is good i want the best performance

Thats a Mikuni BN44...throw it in the garbage & get a SBN44.

