Hello all.
My my 951 big bore stroker engine currently has stock pipe, stock carbs with 95 lows, 175 highs, and active acc. Pump. I no longer trust the acc pump and want to disable it. so I was wondering if I Just go with 105 lows?
I dont know a lot about jetting but it seems everyone up their lows by 10 when they delete the acc pump.
Im asking here because its an expensive mistake if I get it wrong lol.
Thanks for any input!