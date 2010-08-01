pxctoday

  Today, 05:30 PM
    a1965gt
    Join Date
    Feb 2004
    Location
    Phoenix, AZ
    Age
    47
    Posts
    798

    Aftermarket Parts 800

    ADA head, 43cc pump gas domes, excelent condition $220 Shipped
    ADA domes, unknown size (maybe 720???) $50 shipped
    R&D pump gas head some damge to rear dome but still works fine $100 shipped
    XP/SPX TDR Waterbox $150 Shipped
    KVPI Throttle with bar pad cap and cable adapter, some fading $80 Shipped
    PJS par pad cap like new $40 shipped
    IMG_1648.JPGIMG_1646.JPGIMG_1650.JPGIMG_1645.JPGIMG_1651.JPGIMG_1653.JPGIMG_1656.JPG
    Last edited by a1965gt; Today at 05:31 PM.
    1996 XP Nearly Complete
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...17#post4380117

    1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=477231
