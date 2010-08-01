Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Aftermarket Parts 800 #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2004 Location Phoenix, AZ Age 47 Posts 798 Aftermarket Parts 800 ADA head, 43cc pump gas domes, excelent condition $220 Shipped

ADA domes, unknown size (maybe 720???) $50 shipped

R&D pump gas head some damge to rear dome but still works fine $100 shipped

XP/SPX TDR Waterbox $150 Shipped

KVPI Throttle with bar pad cap and cable adapter, some fading $80 Shipped

PJS par pad cap like new $40 shipped

IMG_1648.JPGIMG_1646.JPGIMG_1650.JPGIMG_1645.JPGIMG_1651.JPGIMG_1653.JPGIMG_1656.JPG Last edited by a1965gt; Today at 05:31 PM .

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...17#post4380117



1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress

