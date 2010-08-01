Thread: X2 Parts

I have the following parts for sale. All are in decent shape being they are off a 87 X2. If you don't like the price make me an offer. I want these out of my garage.
Oil Tank - $25
Pipe - $100
Complete Steering System. Foam included and cover is in great shape. 1 zipper is missing the pull tab but still works. Tilt Works as well. - $90
Complete Thumb Throttle Assembly with cable - $50
Start Stop switch with Choke cable and lever - $50
Carb with intake manifold, Flame Arrestor, and Fuel Pump with bracket High and Low screws turn, idle adjustment seems to be seized. - $150
All prices include shipping to the lower 48. Like stated make an offer I want the parts gone.