pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 04:26 PM #1
    thomassippel
    thomassippel is online now
    PWCToday Newbie thomassippel's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Lemoore, ca
    Age
    32
    Posts
    19

    Superjet parts, rickter rideplates, footholds

    Cleaning out garage to fund new build.
    Clean stock 62t 144mm superjet prop. 30 shipped
    Stock yamaha hood latch painted blue. A little acetone should clean it right up 15 shipped
    Stock superjet battery box with straps and bolts. Has a crack but very usable. 30 shipped
    2 rickter carbon rideplate from xfr short is painted white , medium is visible carbon. 80 shipped each
    Footholds. Not sure what brand but very sturdy and nice big holds. 60 shipped
    All prices include shipping and PayPal friends and family or add 3 % for fees all reasonable offers considered 20171201_155752.jpg20171201_155742.jpg20171201_155459.jpg20171201_155451.jpg20171201_155445.jpg20171201_154953.jpg20171201_154936.jpg20171201_154615.jpg
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 