Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Superjet parts, rickter rideplates, footholds #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2010 Location Lemoore, ca Age 32 Posts 19 Superjet parts, rickter rideplates, footholds Cleaning out garage to fund new build.

Clean stock 62t 144mm superjet prop. 30 shipped

Stock yamaha hood latch painted blue. A little acetone should clean it right up 15 shipped

Stock superjet battery box with straps and bolts. Has a crack but very usable. 30 shipped

2 rickter carbon rideplate from xfr short is painted white , medium is visible carbon. 80 shipped each

Footholds. Not sure what brand but very sturdy and nice big holds. 60 shipped

All prices include shipping and PayPal friends and family or add 3 % for fees all reasonable offers considered 20171201_155752.jpg20171201_155742.jpg20171201_155459.jpg20171201_155451.jpg20171201_155445.jpg20171201_154953.jpg20171201_154936.jpg20171201_154615.jpg

