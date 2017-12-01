|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Superjet parts, rickter rideplates, footholds
Cleaning out garage to fund new build.
Clean stock 62t 144mm superjet prop. 30 shipped
Stock yamaha hood latch painted blue. A little acetone should clean it right up 15 shipped
Stock superjet battery box with straps and bolts. Has a crack but very usable. 30 shipped
2 rickter carbon rideplate from xfr short is painted white , medium is visible carbon. 80 shipped each
Footholds. Not sure what brand but very sturdy and nice big holds. 60 shipped
All prices include shipping and PayPal friends and family or add 3 % for fees all reasonable offers considered 20171201_155752.jpg20171201_155742.jpg20171201_155459.jpg20171201_155451.jpg20171201_155445.jpg20171201_154953.jpg20171201_154936.jpg20171201_154615.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules