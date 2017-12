Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440/550 Total Loss #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location San Clemente Age 27 Posts 105 440/550 Total Loss Total Loss set up off of a 440 I used to have.

Comes with Dyna coil and ebox housing. Pick up plate and jetinetics non charging flywheel.

Have never tried to use it. Came off of a ski I bought a long time ago and was going to rebuild but just put a new engine in it with an OEM set up then got rid of the ski.

Would recommend replacing the dyna coil that is with it. Flywheel and pick up plate in excellent condition.

$250 plus shipping and paypal fees. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules