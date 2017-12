Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Chopping Ride plate? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Lyman Posts 3 Chopping Ride plate? Hey guys, I bought a 89 x2 that was already chopped -2" and now of course my ride plate sticks out and I find myself cutting my shins on it. How much does it affect the ski if I also chopped that back about 2"? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) tmrc80 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules