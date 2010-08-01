pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:37 PM #1
    skidmark
    skidmark is offline
    Top Dog skidmark's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2002
    Location
    wa. state
    Age
    55
    Posts
    1,229

    Two each Sxr 800 motors $800ea.

    I have two motors complete minus carburetors and electronics both have good compression, stock no porting , ready to drop in and run . 800+ shipping and feesimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
    Kevin Redinger #152
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:46 PM #2
    josh977
    josh977 is offline
    PWCToday Guru josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    38
    Posts
    405

    Re: Two each Sxr 800 motors $800ea.

    Any 40i carbs?

    Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 