|
|
-
Top Dog
Two each Sxr 800 motors $800ea.
I have two motors complete minus carburetors and electronics both have good compression, stock no porting , ready to drop in and run . 800+ shipping and feesimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
Kevin Redinger #152
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Two each Sxr 800 motors $800ea.
Any 40i carbs?
Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules