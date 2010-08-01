pxctoday

Thread: Hooker 9/15

  Today, 02:42 PM #1
    dorny119
    PWCToday Newbie
    Hooker 9/15

    Hi all, selling my hooker 9/15 144mm. I bought a brand new 9/15 because I saw that I had scratches on this one. To my disappointment, I noticed no difference in performance. Comes with seal. Price is $175 OBO. Thanks!

    IMG_7322.JPGIMG_7325.JPGIMG_7330.JPG
  Today, 03:01 PM #2
    Travisshaw
    PWCToday Guru
    Re: Hooker 9/15

    Sent pm
