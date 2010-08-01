Thread: Hooker 9/15

|
|
-
Hooker 9/15
Hi all, selling my hooker 9/15 144mm. I bought a brand new 9/15 because I saw that I had scratches on this one. To my disappointment, I noticed no difference in performance. Comes with seal. Price is $175 OBO. Thanks!
