Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 WB1 - Clean and Fast - Oklahoma #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Oklahoma City Age 24 Posts 5 94 WB1 - Clean and Fast - Oklahoma $3,250 - Blaster is fixed and RTR! No issues. Fast and loud..

94 Waveblaster

New paint - the black has some scrapes from previous owner. Typical marks from trailering.

Brand new OEM Yamaha Start/stop switch

New stator

OEM 650 Crank

Kommander Girdled Head

Lightning Pipe

62T Bottom/61X Cylinder

V-Force 3 Reeds/Cages

Intake Spacer

44mm Modded Carbs

Arrestors

MSD Ignition

Kommander Water Box

R/D Ride Plate

Worx Intake Grate

Solas Prop 14/7/18.5

84mm Steering Nozzle

62T Venturing Nozzle

Trued Hull

Hydro-Turf Mats

Jet Trim Seat

IPD Graphics









$1,200 - Custom double trailer. Pulls great. BRAND NEW tires and blowsion heavy duty bow stops and pins, and full sized toolbox



$400 - Single trailer that it is currently sitting on. Pulls great. Comes with brand new spare. No issues. Has toolbox. Perfect for pulling blaster or superjet, or any ski..



