    94 WB1 - Clean and Fast - Oklahoma

    $3,250 - Blaster is fixed and RTR! No issues. Fast and loud..
    94 Waveblaster
    New paint - the black has some scrapes from previous owner. Typical marks from trailering.
    Brand new OEM Yamaha Start/stop switch
    New stator
    OEM 650 Crank
    Kommander Girdled Head
    Lightning Pipe
    62T Bottom/61X Cylinder
    V-Force 3 Reeds/Cages
    Intake Spacer
    44mm Modded Carbs
    Arrestors
    MSD Ignition
    Kommander Water Box
    R/D Ride Plate
    Worx Intake Grate
    Solas Prop 14/7/18.5
    84mm Steering Nozzle
    62T Venturing Nozzle
    Trued Hull
    Hydro-Turf Mats
    Jet Trim Seat
    IPD Graphics




    $1,200 - Custom double trailer. Pulls great. BRAND NEW tires and blowsion heavy duty bow stops and pins, and full sized toolbox

    $400 - Single trailer that it is currently sitting on. Pulls great. Comes with brand new spare. No issues. Has toolbox. Perfect for pulling blaster or superjet, or any ski..

    Call/text if interested. I'm not on here often. four 0 five - 4 eight 8 - 4 5 zero one
