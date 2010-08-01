$3,250 - Blaster is fixed and RTR! No issues. Fast and loud..
94 Waveblaster
New paint - the black has some scrapes from previous owner. Typical marks from trailering.
Brand new OEM Yamaha Start/stop switch
New stator
OEM 650 Crank
Kommander Girdled Head
Lightning Pipe
62T Bottom/61X Cylinder
V-Force 3 Reeds/Cages
Intake Spacer
44mm Modded Carbs
Arrestors
MSD Ignition
Kommander Water Box
R/D Ride Plate
Worx Intake Grate
Solas Prop 14/7/18.5
84mm Steering Nozzle
62T Venturing Nozzle
Trued Hull
Hydro-Turf Mats
Jet Trim Seat
IPD Graphics
$1,200 - Custom double trailer. Pulls great. BRAND NEW tires and blowsion heavy duty bow stops and pins, and full sized toolbox
$400 - Single trailer that it is currently sitting on. Pulls great. Comes with brand new spare. No issues. Has toolbox. Perfect for pulling blaster or superjet, or any ski..
Call/text if interested. I'm not on here often. four 0 five - 4 eight 8 - 4 5 zero one