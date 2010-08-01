Was gonna make the move to 4 strokes, decided not to after seeing a valve job costs more than a full top end 2s rebuild.
Might a well do something interesting, so thinking about a 1050. tighten up the squish, shed some weight from the hull, f/a and accel pump delete, up the comp a little...
Cant even find BB pistons though, wiseco has some that'll get to a little over 1k cc's, but would rather track down whatever Bill O was using.