PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Anyone have 951 bog bore cyls? Pistons? Anything?
Was gonna make the move to 4 strokes, decided not to after seeing a valve job costs more than a full top end 2s rebuild.
Might a well do something interesting, so thinking about a 1050. tighten up the squish, shed some weight from the hull, f/a and accel pump delete, up the comp a little...
Cant even find BB pistons though, wiseco has some that'll get to a little over 1k cc's, but would rather track down whatever Bill O was using.
