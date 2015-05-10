pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:02 PM
    Cholly1995
    Nov 2017
    New Jersey
    37
    1

    1995 Yamaha WaveBlaster New Jersey

    1995 Yamaha WaveBlaster, many upgrades. Winterized in 2007 and not used since. $1000.00 obo.

    Chuck0o0@aol.com20150510_170917.jpeg20150510_171047.jpeg20150510_171103.jpeg
  Today, 12:46 AM
    PrickofMisery
    Mar 2007
    Is Everything!
    45
    11,953

    Re: 1995 Yamaha WaveBlaster New Jersey

    Great deal, should sell quickly if not already gone.
    GLWS
