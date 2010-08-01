|
Trailer tires - help needed please!
So I picked up a double trailer yesterday and I'd like to buy new tires for it. Previous owner had 175/70-13 passenger tires on it and they just don't seem to be the proper tires for a trailer like this. And for some reason he had 175-80/13 on the spare which is a more common trailer tire size, but it's too tall and rubs the fenders. What a cluster f#&$.
I am wondering if I should just pick up some 5.30x12 bias rim/tire combo or maybe some radial ST145/12 (145/80-12) for this thing?
And should I be looking at load range C or D?
Current tires are about 21.5" tall and I can't fit much bigger due to fender the clearance issue.
The trailer is a Shoreland'r and probably 10+ years old and I put my 2 Aquatrax skis on it (R12 & F12).
What do you guys think my best option is for some new tires?
