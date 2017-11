Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx complete ebox work on a 800sxr ? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2003 Location Hamilton,ontario Posts 1,185 750sx complete ebox work on a 800sxr ? will a 750sx ebox work on a 800sxr with the original 800sxr stator ?



I knew the answer but not sure I am pretty damn sure it will .. I remember about the 800sxr and 750 sx stators being different where one picks up spark from the stator and the other picks up the spark power from the battery ?



I have a 750sx ebox compete from a running ski and I know a guy that needs a 800sxr CDI ..



oh I know the timing might be slightly different but will be close enough to matter "It is better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than to open it and remove all doubt."



2003 800 SXR uses the same electrical as a 750 SXi Pro.



Chester Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?



Stand up:

98 SXi-Pro



Couches:

96 XP

