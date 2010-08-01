|
WTB: X-Scream DVX Hull
I'm on the hunt for a DVX hull for less than 8k. Would ideally spend around 6k. If it needs to be refreshed or a little work, I don't mind. I'm not really looking for a RTR ski, would consider one with a pump ready to go in it for more money. I would consider a few other AM hulls but I am pretty set on a DVX hull. The other ones I would consider would be a SuperFreak Circus, or maybe a Carbon BackieChan. Please PM me if you know of one that someone wants to get rid of. Not trying to pry one out of someone's hands for top dollar.
Thanks, JP
