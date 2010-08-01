Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: X-Scream DVX Hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Smithvillle MO Age 24 Posts 3 WTB: X-Scream DVX Hull I'm on the hunt for a DVX hull for less than 8k. Would ideally spend around 6k. If it needs to be refreshed or a little work, I don't mind. I'm not really looking for a RTR ski, would consider one with a pump ready to go in it for more money. I would consider a few other AM hulls but I am pretty set on a DVX hull. The other ones I would consider would be a SuperFreak Circus, or maybe a Carbon BackieChan. Please PM me if you know of one that someone wants to get rid of. Not trying to pry one out of someone's hands for top dollar.



