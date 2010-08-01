|
I dream skis
MSD Digital Total Loss With Ultralight Flywheel. new Brain/Flywheel
Msd 42351 Brand new in the box
Ultra light flywheel with ring gear drilled, never used or even installed
Brand new JSS Spark plug wires
aluminum mounting plate
2 msd coils
Stator/pick up plate
You can't beat this deal with the new brain and lightweight flywheel, thrust innovations changes 750 for the flywheel alone
1100 local picked up, 1150 shipped
IMG_0169.jpgIMG_0168.jpgIMG_0170.jpgIMG_0172.jpg
