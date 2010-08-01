|
do i have to buy the shop.manual from kawasaki for my 89 650sx?
hey guys i just got a 89 650sx do i have to buy the manual from kawasaki for it or theres a place where i can get it for free?
Try here. The above link is the SX supplement only. You will also need to DL the X2 manual.
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=214606
same info and links
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=227493
thank you guys i really appreciate it
