  Yesterday, 10:25 PM
    k_24`
    do i have to buy the shop.manual from kawasaki for my 89 650sx?

    hey guys i just got a 89 650sx do i have to buy the manual from kawasaki for it or theres a place where i can get it for free?
  Yesterday, 11:27 PM
    scottw090
    Re: do i have to buy the shop.manual from kawasaki for my 89 650sx?

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=235051
  Yesterday, 11:29 PM
    PrickofMisery
    Re: do i have to buy the shop.manual from kawasaki for my 89 650sx?

    Try here. The above link is the SX supplement only. You will also need to DL the X2 manual.

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=214606

    same info and links

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=227493
  Yesterday, 11:54 PM
    k_24`
    Re: do i have to buy the shop.manual from kawasaki for my 89 650sx?

    thank you guys i really appreciate it
