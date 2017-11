Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 Kawasaki X2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Clovis, CA Posts 33 1990 Kawasaki X2 Black 650. Stock carb and pipe. SS impeller amd westcoast intake grate. Oil pump delete. Upgraded to a 750 and purchasing a 1100 soon. So this needs to go. $1000 Attached Images EFEED131-7900-41D2-A75D-C4FD271A2A12.png (3.27 MB, 7 views) Last edited by Tynewberry; Today at 08:56 PM . Reason: Added a price per forum rules Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules