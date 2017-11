Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WC ep7500 gasket? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location The netherlands Age 30 Posts 481 WC ep7500 gasket? do I realy need a special WC gasket or can I use a stock 650,750 or 800 head gasket?



I go run it on a 750 sx engine with 7527 domes..





have read a couple things...



use 650 stock gasket but is this with or without O-rings?



use 750 stock gasket open up the water holes.. but is this with or without O-rings?



use a 800 stock gasket but these will clear or not clear the O-rings? need to cut ?



getting really confused..

hope someone could explain to me... ?? work hard and play hard

or let someone else work hard and still play hard.



