92' 750sx part out lots of aftermarket parts/ Also stock exhaust system for FX1
I was going to try and to fix up the ski and sell it complete but the cosmetics on it are so ugly, the cylinder needs to be replaced and I picked up an Fx1 so I've got no motivation to put it back together.
Parting out a 92' Kawasaki 750sx used in FRESH WATER ONLY; listed are the parts that come to mind however its a complete ski so anything else someone needs I probably have too just name a price. I'll put up pictures of everything later, just don't have time now.
Aluminum Handlepole, I believe it's 1.5'' shorter than stock - $100
Ocean Pro High Compression Head - $100
West Coast High Compression Head (domes slightly damaged) - obo
Complete Factory Wet Pipe (Polished Chamber), Factory manifold, Factory Head pipe with lower waterbox connections and stuff too - $600
Ebox - $75
Stock Fiberglass Handlepole - name a price
Engine minus the carb and cylinder (has a BRAND NEW top end kit, never even started up bc the cylinder was bad) -$400
Bilge Pump - obo
Ocean Pro Scoop Grate
R&D Ride Plate
Stock Exhaust for 95' FX1 62t - obo
Everything else is for sale too all the parts for a complete ski are there I only listed aftermarket items or the main components people need; just let me know what you're looking for and I can send a pic, prices are obo I'm looking to get rid of it asap so shoot me an offer.
