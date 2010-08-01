pxctoday

  Today, 02:19 PM #1
    tjsimpso
    92' 750sx part out lots of aftermarket parts/ Also stock exhaust system for FX1

    I was going to try and to fix up the ski and sell it complete but the cosmetics on it are so ugly, the cylinder needs to be replaced and I picked up an Fx1 so I've got no motivation to put it back together.
    Parting out a 92' Kawasaki 750sx used in FRESH WATER ONLY; listed are the parts that come to mind however its a complete ski so anything else someone needs I probably have too just name a price. I'll put up pictures of everything later, just don't have time now.

    Aluminum Handlepole, I believe it's 1.5'' shorter than stock - $100
    Ocean Pro High Compression Head - $100
    West Coast High Compression Head (domes slightly damaged) - obo
    Complete Factory Wet Pipe (Polished Chamber), Factory manifold, Factory Head pipe with lower waterbox connections and stuff too - $600
    Ebox - $75
    Stock Fiberglass Handlepole - name a price
    Engine minus the carb and cylinder (has a BRAND NEW top end kit, never even started up bc the cylinder was bad) -$400
    Bilge Pump - obo
    Ocean Pro Scoop Grate
    R&D Ride Plate
    Stock Exhaust for 95' FX1 62t - obo

    Everything else is for sale too all the parts for a complete ski are there I only listed aftermarket items or the main components people need; just let me know what you're looking for and I can send a pic, prices are obo I'm looking to get rid of it asap so shoot me an offer.
  Today, 03:11 PM #2
    skewba98z28
    Re: 92' 750sx part out lots of aftermarket parts/ Also stock exhaust system for FX1

    pm sent
    12 Sea-Doo Wake 210 430hp
    08 RXP-X
    96 XP
    85 JS550
