Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 92' 750sx part out lots of aftermarket parts/ Also stock exhaust system for FX1 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Concord Age 22 Posts 19 92' 750sx part out lots of aftermarket parts/ Also stock exhaust system for FX1 I was going to try and to fix up the ski and sell it complete but the cosmetics on it are so ugly, the cylinder needs to be replaced and I picked up an Fx1 so I've got no motivation to put it back together.

Parting out a 92' Kawasaki 750sx used in FRESH WATER ONLY; listed are the parts that come to mind however its a complete ski so anything else someone needs I probably have too just name a price. I'll put up pictures of everything later, just don't have time now.



Aluminum Handlepole, I believe it's 1.5'' shorter than stock - $100

Ocean Pro High Compression Head - $100

West Coast High Compression Head (domes slightly damaged) - obo

Complete Factory Wet Pipe (Polished Chamber), Factory manifold, Factory Head pipe with lower waterbox connections and stuff too - $600

Ebox - $75

Stock Fiberglass Handlepole - name a price

Engine minus the carb and cylinder (has a BRAND NEW top end kit, never even started up bc the cylinder was bad) -$400

Bilge Pump - obo

Ocean Pro Scoop Grate

R&D Ride Plate

Stock Exhaust for 95' FX1 62t - obo



Everything else is for sale too all the parts for a complete ski are there I only listed aftermarket items or the main components people need; just let me know what you're looking for and I can send a pic, prices are obo I'm looking to get rid of it asap so shoot me an offer.

08 RXP-X

96 XP

