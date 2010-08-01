Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: blaster mod hull ............... #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,330 Blog Entries 1 blaster mod hull ............... 1200 bux or trade is a 96 title in my name no pump or steering i think this is called the keel mod, its fast cuts chop but a totally different ride, i ride rockerd hulls now so no use for it, was going to do a triple swap in it, i have complete motors if you are interested

