is this ski worth buying or not? I already have an 96 750 sx, but its beat to ****. the motor has never let me down, just stuff breaking. ie exhaust, steering cable, hole in the hull and the thing sank as much as one could. had it running afterwards within minutes after pulling the plugs and expelling the water from the motor. ill probably keep both if I pick the new sx-r up. looking for something reliable, fast, and can turn without the *** end kicking out at speed when turning/carving. Oh man I'm on the fence! I have a line on a new 2017 which is being "blown out" at a dealership.