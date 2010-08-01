Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Buy the SX-R 1500 or not? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location canada Age 34 Posts 12 Buy the SX-R 1500 or not? is this ski worth buying or not? I already have an 96 750 sx, but its beat to ****. the motor has never let me down, just stuff breaking. ie exhaust, steering cable, hole in the hull and the thing sank as much as one could. had it running afterwards within minutes after pulling the plugs and expelling the water from the motor. ill probably keep both if I pick the new sx-r up. looking for something reliable, fast, and can turn without the *** end kicking out at speed when turning/carving. Oh man I'm on the fence! I have a line on a new 2017 which is being "blown out" at a dealership. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2009 Location Cincinnati Age 49 Posts 164 Re: Buy the SX-R 1500 or not? Ride it before you decide for sure. A lot has happened since that 750SX hull that you own. I was set on buying a new SX-R until I spent about 20 minutes riding it... Now I'm waiting to see what happens with Yamaha and these aftermarket hulls. When the old SX-R came out in 2003, I instantly fell in love with it after the first 15 minutes of riding... Not so much with this one. Plus they just look huge especially next to your SX! 1992 750SX Limited

1993 750SX Modified

1996 Wave Blaster Stock

2003 Super Jet Stock

2005 800SX-R Stock

2009 800SX-R Stock #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location canada Age 34 Posts 12 Re: Buy the SX-R 1500 or not? what didn't you like about it? I guess the same could be said the same for the 550sx vs the 750sx for size no? #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location canada Age 34 Posts 12 Re: Buy the SX-R 1500 or not? and what ski did you have before you got the 2003 sxr? #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Canada Posts 115 Re: Buy the SX-R 1500 or not? I just bought a 2007 sxr off a guy who was selling it because he bought the new 1500 sxr. He said he liked it and it goes like stink and is very stable. But so is a boat, I guess it depends what you're looking for. If you like high speed and stability then go for it, but if you do subs, and jumps, and basically any freestyle riding I'd say no. I have not rode the 1500 so this is second hand info Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

