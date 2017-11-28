Out of my js440 a great running 650 engine..compression 170/175
Bcw intake
Single mikuni Sudco carb with ocean vortex flame arrestor
Does not include bed plate with conversation adapter for 440/550to 650/750. Will sell separately if needed
Block off plate included
head pipe with manifold .do also have stinger with outlet welded on end for 650 modification for 30$
Starter included with wires
Coupler included
Electronics not pictured if interested will send pics upon request..
400 plus shipping and pp fees unless sent as a gift