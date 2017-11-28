Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650 engine/with electronics #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2014 Location ar Posts 154 Kawasaki 650 engine/with electronics Out of my js440 a great running 650 engine..compression 170/175

Bcw intake

Single mikuni Sudco carb with ocean vortex flame arrestor

Does not include bed plate with conversation adapter for 440/550to 650/750. Will sell separately if needed

Block off plate included

head pipe with manifold .do also have stinger with outlet welded on end for 650 modification for 30$

Starter included with wires

Coupler included

Electronics not pictured if interested will send pics upon request..



400 plus shipping and pp fees unless sent as a gift

