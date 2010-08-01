|
Wet Jet intake with 46mm carb, 61X Cases, Crank, Cylinders, head
I have a wet jet intake, and 46mm carb for sale carb will need rebuild, a 61x/62t/6m6 crankshaft good usable condition $100, 61X cases $155, 61X cylinders, and 61X head. Let me know, the stuff I don't have prices for, just send me an offer. You can call or text me at 7seven42003738, or post on here/message me.
