Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 seadoo gti indiana $250 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2012 Location anderson Indiana Age 34 Posts 430 96 seadoo gti indiana $250 I got this as a project to use as a family Ski but ended up getting a 99 gti also so Ive got no use for this.

Previous owner had the carbs rebuilt and wear ring changed at the first of the year (from what Im told)He put the hydro turf traction Matts and seat cover on himself (not a quality job at all) the front seat is Velcro on. Clean Indiana title. Now for the spark issue heres what Ive done. Checked resistance on pickup on black/black red wire, checked coil resistance both were ok. Unplugged red/black wire from coil to Mpem and still no spark its since been just sitting. No battery homemade boarding step and nozzle is broken (see pic)

No trailer but Ive got a single with no title Id sell for $200 or a Double with title needs work but is useable for $450.

I have never personally seen this Ski and it will not come with a battery. Attached Images DA72C819-F3ED-482E-9752-3357636B5904.jpeg (2.37 MB, 1 views)

Fortville indiana

