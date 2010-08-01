pxctoday

  Today, 07:21 PM #1
    Travisshaw
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    anderson Indiana
    Age
    34
    Posts
    430

    96 seadoo gti indiana $250

    I got this as a project to use as a family Ski but ended up getting a 99 gti also so Ive got no use for this.
    Previous owner had the carbs rebuilt and wear ring changed at the first of the year (from what Im told)He put the hydro turf traction Matts and seat cover on himself (not a quality job at all) the front seat is Velcro on. Clean Indiana title. Now for the spark issue heres what Ive done. Checked resistance on pickup on black/black red wire, checked coil resistance both were ok. Unplugged red/black wire from coil to Mpem and still no spark its since been just sitting. No battery homemade boarding step and nozzle is broken (see pic)
    No trailer but Ive got a single with no title Id sell for $200 or a Double with title needs work but is useable for $450.
    I have never personally seen this Ski and it will not come with a battery.
  Today, 07:22 PM #2
    Travisshaw
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    anderson Indiana
    Age
    34
    Posts
    430

    Re: 96 seadoo gti indiana $250

    Fortville indiana
