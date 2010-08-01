I got this as a project to use as a family Ski but ended up getting a 99 gti also so Ive got no use for this. Previous owner had the carbs rebuilt and wear ring changed at the first of the year (from what Im told)He put the hydro turf traction Matts and seat cover on himself (not a quality job at all) the front seat is Velcro on. Clean Indiana title. Now for the spark issue heres what Ive done. Checked resistance on pickup on black/black red wire, checked coil resistance both were ok. Unplugged red/black wire from coil to Mpem and still no spark its since been just sitting. No battery homemade boarding step and nozzle is broken (see pic) No trailer but Ive got a single with no title Id sell for $200 or a Double with title needs work but is useable for $450.
I have never personally seen this Ski and it will not come with a battery.