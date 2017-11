Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 760 cylinder, 701 head, what gasket? #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2011 Location Wisconsin Age 22 Posts 618 760 cylinder, 701 head, what gasket? What head gasket am I supposed to run to make the 701 head work with 760 cylinder? Does stock work? 1991 Superjet

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 49 Posts 8,594 Blog Entries 5 Re: 760 cylinder, 701 head, what gasket? Has the head been cut (squish band wise) to work with the 84mm bore?



#3 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2011 Location Wisconsin Age 22 Posts 618 Re: 760 cylinder, 701 head, what gasket? Originally Posted by fox river pwc Originally Posted by Has the head been cut (squish band wise) to work with the 84mm bore? 1991 Superjet

#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 49 Posts 8,594 Blog Entries 5 Re: 760 cylinder, 701 head, what gasket? I would figure people are using the OEM 760 gasket and checking squish clearance to be sure.



#5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2002 Location Vancouver, BC Canada Age 55 Posts 3,072 Re: 760 cylinder, 701 head, what gasket? Use a 760 head gasket.



#6 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2011 Location Wisconsin Age 22 Posts 618 Re: 760 cylinder, 701 head, what gasket? Thanks for the info guys. 1991 Superjet

