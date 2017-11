Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: im fixing a freinds stand up. cooling hose broke off can I use the drain line? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location bay city mi Age 33 Posts 32 im fixing a freinds stand up. cooling hose broke off can I use the drain line? I got a 440 here. He got it with the cooling hose broke off clean with the hull. they put a smaller barb in there but it causes a clog issue. Can I use the drain for the cooling line and install a auto float bilge to drain the hull? Im not seeing why not but thought I would ask before I buy the stuff. I would swap the pump outlets and extend the hose from the engine over to the drain line. Last edited by mike657894; Today at 01:04 PM . #2 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,885 Re: im fixing a freinds stand up. cooling hose broke off can I use the drain line? they used to sell a dual cooling kit for the old standups. It was basically a long drill bit and a new tube. I installed a couple of them. Just drill a new hole shove a new tube in it and seal the bulkheads where the tube passes thru 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 #3 Resident Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 981 Re: im fixing a freinds stand up. cooling hose broke off can I use the drain line? Yes, you can swap the lines. Are they the same size? The later 90's 440 and 550 hulls I have use a 1/2'' drain, may loose a little cooling line pressure, but should work fine. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) mike657894 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

