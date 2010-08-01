I have a X2 89 650 with no mods.
Paid $300 a few weeks back, it starts with small gas in carb. Fuel lines rotten and has the stock carb so I did not want to mess anything else up.
Needs major clean inside engine area.
Removed engine, broke a bolt and have seized one.
took exhaust manifold off to work on those.
Noticed tops of pistons look like the have been stabbed with a screw driver.
Removed head, matching damage on the head domes with the majority on the exhaust side.
B40D67E0-6E63-4D50-9B88-653EE43B9B30.jpegB40D67E0-6E63-4D50-9B88-653EE43B9B30.jpeg350C580A-865D-4CDB-B1B2-62BDC86FC5CD.jpeg
Is this an exhaust gasket leak
another q
what purpose does the crank drain serve?