Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Piston crown and dome on 650. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Columbia SC Posts 13 Piston crown and dome on 650. I have a X2 89 650 with no mods.

Paid $300 a few weeks back, it starts with small gas in carb. Fuel lines rotten and has the stock carb so I did not want to mess anything else up.



Needs major clean inside engine area.



Removed engine, broke a bolt and have seized one.

took exhaust manifold off to work on those.

Noticed tops of pistons look like the have been stabbed with a screw driver.

Removed head, matching damage on the head domes with the majority on the exhaust side.

B40D67E0-6E63-4D50-9B88-653EE43B9B30.jpegB40D67E0-6E63-4D50-9B88-653EE43B9B30.jpeg350C580A-865D-4CDB-B1B2-62BDC86FC5CD.jpeg



Is this an exhaust gasket leak



another q

what purpose does the crank drain serve? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,241 Re: Piston crown and dome on 650. a crank bearing has let go , or it has ingested something, .....i would say crank needs rebuilding, the $300 you paid is the cheapest part , now the fun begins , stay away from the used part flippers on the forum for cranks ,piston kits ,etc , SBT sells all the parts at generally good prices , support the people that present this forum !!!!



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together " "" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID 2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767 modded X2 650stock looking ZXI 900""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....Originally Posted byso when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,437 Re: Piston crown and dome on 650. That crank case drain is more than likely the part that failed and started the chain of events that lead to the failure that you discovered. When you rebuild the engine plan on blocking/plugging the drain holes, also, use OEM crank seals as they are much more durable than aftermarket ones. Some gasket kits come with seals but I would recommend buying them separately. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) hyosung Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules