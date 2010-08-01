pxctoday

  Today, 12:26 PM #1
    jby257
    Oct 2016
    Columbia SC
    13

    Piston crown and dome on 650.

    I have a X2 89 650 with no mods.
    Paid $300 a few weeks back, it starts with small gas in carb. Fuel lines rotten and has the stock carb so I did not want to mess anything else up.

    Needs major clean inside engine area.

    Removed engine, broke a bolt and have seized one.
    took exhaust manifold off to work on those.
    Noticed tops of pistons look like the have been stabbed with a screw driver.
    Removed head, matching damage on the head domes with the majority on the exhaust side.
    B40D67E0-6E63-4D50-9B88-653EE43B9B30.jpegB40D67E0-6E63-4D50-9B88-653EE43B9B30.jpeg350C580A-865D-4CDB-B1B2-62BDC86FC5CD.jpeg

    Is this an exhaust gasket leak

    another q
    what purpose does the crank drain serve?
  Today, 12:43 PM #2
    hyosung
    Aug 2010
    Australia
    8,241

    Re: Piston crown and dome on 650.

    a crank bearing has let go , or it has ingested something, .....i would say crank needs rebuilding, the $300 you paid is the cheapest part , now the fun begins , stay away from the used part flippers on the forum for cranks ,piston kits ,etc , SBT sells all the parts at generally good prices , support the people that present this forum !!!!
  Today, 01:12 PM #3
    BLRider
    Apr 2007
    SE MI
    53
    9,437

    Re: Piston crown and dome on 650.

    That crank case drain is more than likely the part that failed and started the chain of events that lead to the failure that you discovered. When you rebuild the engine plan on blocking/plugging the drain holes, also, use OEM crank seals as they are much more durable than aftermarket ones. Some gasket kits come with seals but I would recommend buying them separately.
