Sxr wet pipe&water box Factory wet pipe complete with head pipe, solid top manifold, all hardware, and tdr water box. The middle water screw is currently stuck closed,but i'm soaking it with penetrate oil. Manifold treads have been time-serted. $750 plus pp fees and shipping

