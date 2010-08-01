Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS- YOUTH WETSUITS (Body Glove) #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 45 Posts 11,941 FS- YOUTH WETSUITS (Body Glove) Anyone interested in some youth wetsuits? I have two Body Glove wetsuits in excellent condition, used very little and only in fresh water. Kids out grew them and we no longer have a use or need for them.

Sizes are 2X 14.



Both have zippered legs at the ankle for easy entry/exit. One is black with pink collar and sleeves, the other is black with green collar and sleeves.



$30ea. plus shipping.



If you are interested shoot me a PM with your number or email and I'll send you some pics. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules