|
|
-
Should I use a battery maintainer over the winter?
I bought this Black and Decker Battery Maintainer/Charger because my battery had died from sitting out in the cold. Over the winter, I was just planning on taking out my battery and keeping it in my basement which is plenty warm. However should I just leave the battery on the maintainer in the basement the entire winter? thanks!
Last edited by ethanh100; Yesterday at 09:37 PM.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Should I use a battery maintainer over the winter?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules