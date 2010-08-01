pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 09:37 PM #1
    ethanh100
    ethanh100 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    CT
    Posts
    1

    Should I use a battery maintainer over the winter?

    I bought this Black and Decker Battery Maintainer/Charger because my battery had died from sitting out in the cold. Over the winter, I was just planning on taking out my battery and keeping it in my basement which is plenty warm. However should I just leave the battery on the maintainer in the basement the entire winter? thanks!
    Last edited by ethanh100; Yesterday at 09:37 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:24 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,878

    Re: Should I use a battery maintainer over the winter?

    Yes
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 