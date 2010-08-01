|
IJSBA JETTRIBE BEST OF THE WEST RND 5&6 Stevie Bascom
After what was finally a great wet winter in Southern California the almost dried up Lake Elsinore was just filled to just below capacity. It made great track conditions for the battles in round 5&6 of the Jettribe Best of the West race series. The balmy mid 90 degree weather also helped to make annual summer time event great! After two great days of racing the points chase in many classes are too still too close for comfort.
Featured riders from Ski Women's Novice Lite class: Stevie E. Bascom (KAWASAKI 800).
Once again a big Thank You to Stevie E. Bascom for taking the time to speak with us. Congratulations the winners and podium finishers from Rounds 5 & 6! A big Thank You to all the Sponsors & Staff who made it a nearly flawless race weekend! For all updates and information, please visit www.rpmracingent.com or call (310) 318-4012 Email: rpmracingent@yahoo.com PIN IT TO WIN IT! Join our race division today... www.wcwcc.com
