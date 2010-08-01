Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Flooded and I don't Mean with Gas! 1996 Yamaha 760 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Misery Posts 23 Flooded and I don't Mean with Gas! 1996 Yamaha 760 So, two years ago this December my neighbor calls and says, "hey, you know the lake is flooding, right?" I say, "Yeah, I hear about that." Well, unbeknownst to me the neighbor had pulled my ski up three or four times before the lake got into the electronic black box of my waveventure. So, fastforward two years to last week and now it won't start. I took the black box apart and the solenoid was rusted like something from Titanic. One person tells me that's probably not the issue since it cranks over but I have no spark. He suspects the stator. Anyone have any idea or a list of electrical things I can eliminate in order? Not unlike the lady in Titanic, I won't let this thing go!!!! Thanks in advance, you're guys' help has been awesome over the years.

