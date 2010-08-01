IMG_6736.JPG
IMG_6945.JPG
1992 Kawasaki 750sx
Big pin motor
Triton Engineering head
Mikuni SBN44 carb
BCW Racing intake manifold
Blowsion flame arrestor
Coffman signature series 3 piece pipe with inline silencer
Ocean pro skegged rideplate
West coast scoop grate
Aluminum AC racing pole
Finger throttle
4 degree straight bars
Handlebar bilge switch with Rule 500 bilge pump
Shutoff lanyard
New copper head gasket
OEM chinpad included but not currently mounted on the handlepole. It does work on the AM pole, just choosing to run without it.
Extra parts include 2 stators, jet pump and nozzle, SBN44 carb, brand new 1mil over pistons, spare hood, OEM handle pole w. Straight bars, hood seal, driveshaft and couplers, Mariner extended rideplate, gasket set, seals, lots more that I can't remember. Compression is spot on in both cylinders.
Trailer is a 1999 continental single ski trailer
Ski comes with clean title in my name, trailer with bill of sale
Text me for a video of it running. 941 330 6749
$2500 for everything