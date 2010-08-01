





1992 Kawasaki 750sx

Big pin motor

Triton Engineering head

Mikuni SBN44 carb

BCW Racing intake manifold

Blowsion flame arrestor

Coffman signature series 3 piece pipe with inline silencer

Ocean pro skegged rideplate

West coast scoop grate

Aluminum AC racing pole

Finger throttle

4 degree straight bars

Handlebar bilge switch with Rule 500 bilge pump

Shutoff lanyard





Extra parts include 2 stators, jet pump and nozzle, SBN44 carb, brand new 1mil over pistons, spare hood, OEM handle pole w. Straight bars, hood seal, driveshaft and couplers, Mariner extended rideplate, gasket set, seals, lots more that I can't remember. Compression is spot on in both cylinders.

Trailer is a 1999 continental single ski trailer

Ski comes with clean title in my name, trailer with bill of sale



Text me for a video of it running. 941 330 6749





$2500 for everything